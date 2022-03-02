Some might claim that President Biden is on the ropes, ready to be knocked out. Inflation, Covid mandates, supply shortages, and now the war in Ukraine. Clever and careful, Mitch McConnel wants the next election to be a referendum on Biden. He made sure there is no Republican agenda, no proposals, nothing that would distract from that goal.
But wait—Republican Sen. Rick Scott, of Florida, has an “11-Point plan to rescue America” from the militant left. Scott heads the National Republican Senatorial Committee. The not-so-savvy Scott has spelled out what Republicans will do if they take back the Senate. You can read it for yourself at rescueamerica.com.
First, Scott wants to raise taxes on the “half that pays no federal taxes” because they don’t make enough money. Of course, they still pay sales taxes, state taxes, local taxes, Social Security taxes, and in many instances, payroll and property taxes. Many of those who don’t pay taxes are retired or single mothers with children. Scott thinks they all need “skin in the game.”
Scott wants the “IRS funding and workforce cut by 50%.” The head of the IRS said each year almost $1 trillion in taxes goes uncollected. Seems like we should double the IRS workforce, not cut it—unless you’re wealthy of course.
Scott believes “inflation is a tax placed on us by politicians who waste our money.” Really? I thought inflation was more a supply and demand issue. When supplies are scarce, the price goes up. Better run this by an economist.
The government will never again ask “American citizens to disclose their race, ethnicity, or skin color on any government form.” Are we supposed to assume that no one will ever be discriminated against ever again? Really?
No public school will be allowed to “discriminate against voluntary prayer or force children to check their faith at the door.” When did this happen? What is stopping anyone from praying? I often prayed that the teacher wouldn’t call on me. Half the class had the same prayer on their minds.
The Department of Education will be abolished. Teachers will need to comply with whatever a local school board or parents think should be taught—or be fired. Does it follow science? History? Who cares?
“No government assistance unless you are disabled or aggressively seeking work.” So, no help for women with children, no supplemental nutrition programs, get rid of food stamps, eliminate subsidized housing, no tax credits for families, cancel Pell grants, and forget about Medicaid for the poor.
“Socialism is un-American and always leads to poverty and oppression.” I hope we’re not talking about Social Security and Medicare. I kind of need those things. And I’ve paid for them since I was a teenager. I’m counting on them to avoid “poverty and oppression.” For some reason, not one word about health care in Scott’s manifesto. It worries me.
Scott wants to “sell off all non-essential government assets, buildings, and land, and pay down our national debt.” Please don’t say he wants to sell off the national parks and monuments. I have yet to see Yellowstone.
“Prohibit debt ceiling increases absent a declaration of war.” Every year we worry about Republicans trashing our credit rating by not paying for what we already spent. It’s like using your credit card then refusing to pay the bill. Not a good idea, and very irresponsible.
“All federal legislation sunsets in five years.” Wait a second. Republicans can’t even pass debt ceiling increases. Now they’d have to repass hundreds of new bills every year? Sounds like a recipe for chaos.
We will “end all imports from communist China until a new regime honors basic human rights and freedoms.” Good luck with that. People were screaming about supply chain issues and higher prices because they couldn’t get stuff unloaded fast enough from all those ships from China.
Scott wants to end all abortion. No exclusions for the health of the mother or for rape or incest? He might want to clarify that.
“The weather is always changing.” Scott says he will take climate change seriously but will not “adopt nutty policies” that might help in the fight against global warming. This is important in California because of the constant fires. Some people can’t get fire insurance anymore. Or it’s very expensive.
“Today’s Democrat Party is trying to rig elections. They have given up on Democracy.” No, Democrats believe in democracy. What’s anti-democratic is Trump and complicit Republicans trying to overturn a certified election with lies. Currently, 16 Republican states are making it harder to vote and gerrymandering districts so that they can get a majority in the house.
There’s lots more in Scott’s plan to “rescue” America. It’s pretty radical. You should read it. Is this really what America wants?