Editor
I would like to give a shout of praise out to Katlyn Rugo and her crew of young adults at the Bret Harte Aquatic Center, endearingly known to the Bullfrogs as “The Pond.”
In these six months of COVID-19, I’ve yet to see another business in Calaveras, Tuolumne or Amador counties as diligent or on-the-ball to protect their community, as well as themselves. I’ve not patronized as many as usual, due to the restrictions necessary to comply with the pandemic, but enough to see how some are taking the responsibility seriously and some are not.
Upon reopening in July, pool patrons were first asked a list of questions; with every return visit, we’re asked if the answers to any of those questions have changed. Masks are required to enter and exit – at opposing gates – social distancing is marked-off and practiced, and temperatures are taken digitally of every person, every time. The showers are closed and so are all toilets except one “emergency” one in each locker room. Reservations must be made in advance and lap lanes are assigned and not shared.
I have witnessed continual cleaning with antiseptic spraying and wiping of all surfaces that could be publicly shared or touched.
If all businesses everywhere had been this committed since early March, I feel we’d be seeing “the light at the end of the tunnel” instead of the large surges we’re currently experiencing. With all of these precautions and knowing that sun and chlorine kill the virus, I feel very safe there. That pool is a godsend to our community and I’m most grateful for it!
Joani Taylor,
Murphys