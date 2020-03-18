As many Americans have been advised to stay home (or at least socially isolate) for a while, let’s discuss ways to make the most of this downtime. We often lead such busy lives, working, running errands, commuting, driving family members around, attending events and fulfilling social obligations. If these activities are minimized by the virus, it will be quite an adjustment to stay home for a few weeks.
In my case, the past few days have been spent slowly accepting the fact that quarantine may be a good option for my hubby and me. We are in our 60s, and seem to have a few more health concerns than when we were younger. We still lead pretty active lives, both physically and socially. But for now, all plans are on a “wait-and-see” basis, and we have spent the last couple days mostly inside our home.
I was thrilled that my husband initiated a long-awaited project this morning: cleaning out his clothes closet. As with all projects, it will get worse before it gets better, but the idea of him trying on and getting rid of a couple decades worth of clothing makes me very happy. Other options for later may include organizing the garage, bathroom or kitchen cabinets, and linen closet.
I, on the other hand, spent an entire day watching my favorite shows on HGTV. I imagine our long list of suggested movies and series to watch will be greatly reduced during this time.
What other (perhaps more productive things) might we consider doing? Suggestions include:
Fire up the device or stock up on books and designate a time (or two) for reading each day.
Catch up with family by calling, writing letters or emails, and sending cards or small gifts to those you so often think about. Send old photos to family members that would appreciate them.
Stock up on groceries and make as much food as you can, freezing the leftovers to share. If you are interested in cooking, this may be the perfect time to clip, print or file those new recipes to make during this less-scheduled time.
Improve and enjoy your home. Stock firewood, pull out candles, clean and dust, make repairs, and consider decluttering or re-arranging what you have. If you are an empty nester, enjoy the peace and quiet of your reading corner, bathtub or cozy bed as the fire crackles and the rain falls. (If you have little ones, make bedtime a little earlier each night!)
Clean up your techie gadgets. Reduce files, delete emails and organize photos and documents.
Pick up the weights, ride the exercise bike, roll out the knots in your back, or stretch your muscles while you have some time.
Get creative! Write that editorial, paint a picture, pull out the sewing machine, or pick up the knitting needles. Start a journal for the kids or grand kids, and play games or share memories with them.
Pull out the Easter décor and lighten up the mood and the house, with signs of spring and new life. Take advantage of this opportunity to tune into the simpler things.
For this, too, shall pass. Meanwhile, please take precautions and care of yourselves!
Linda Lawrence is the owner of HouseCalls for Redesign. Contact her at housecalls4redesign@comcast.net, 728-2732 or visit housecalls4redesign.com.