Editor
Facts are starting to come in, especially from England, on COVID-19 vs. the newer Covid Delta.
Original COVID-19 is 1.9% vs. Covid Delta, which has a 0.1% mortality rate. The Delta is at least 50% more ineffective than the 19. The Delta has a better chance of going after unvaccinated people.
The news media is very careful in not disclosing the mortality rates of these two related pathogens. Bad news sells television ads and money is always to be made.
Some people have reason to believe that certain government agents are allowing this misinformation to spread for ulterior control, etc. After all, profits are to be made. The CEO of Moderna was on TV today and played the game very well. The right questions were not asked. CEO is pushing for booster shots and information was presented showing Moderna is superior to Pfiser. Still, the correct questions were not asked! Needless to say, consternation and division is being created amongst the citizens.
In the past we have dealt with the military industrial complex, now we have a new kind of problem…
Al Lamore
San Andreas