Editor
Is robbing Peter to pay Paul moral or ethical?
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently said, at the time of reporting on his budget shortfall, that the Federal government has a moral and ethical obligation to give money to California to make up the state shortfall.
Most would agree that the essence of ethics and morality is to keep your word and respect the rights of others. This does not seems be happening here.
Perhaps it is the widespread ignorance of morality and our Constitution that causes such crazy government actions. Unless corrected, this could end our free America as we know it.
Should the voters insist that candidates for public office read the Constitution before swearing to uphold it?
This voter does.
Al Segalla
Copperopolis