Editor
Shouldn’t the person whom we have elected to Congress as our “representative” work at representing us? During this election season, it occurred to me to look into the voting record of Representative Tom McClintock and in doing so found that “Representative” McClintock has consistently voted against the interests of District 4 during his 12 years in office. He denies that climate change has anything to do with human activity or that it is making our lands more susceptible to wildfires. He has opposed spending tax money on increased fire protection. He has worked to end Social Security and Medicare calling Social Security “morally bankrupt.” He has voted more than 60 times to end the act which has made health care available to those who would otherwise be unable to afford it. He opposed COVID-19 relief funding accusing recipients of “gaming the system.” He even voted against saving the post office.
I want a congressperson who fights for the needs of District 4. That’s why I’ll be voting for Brynne Kennedy. She has already done more to help with fighting COVID-19 than McClintock ever will. She supports plans for forest management and preserving our rural environment. She has pledged to work with both parties and to represent the interests of all her constituents in the areas of health, environment and economic development. Those who haven’t already voted might want to look into Tom’s record at ballotpedia.org/Tom_McClintock and brynneforcongress.com/issues.
Charnette Boylan,
San Andreas