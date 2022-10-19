Editor
Ralph Alldredge was a good man, as good as they come. My last correspondence to him was prophetic.
Editor
When I think of you, I am reminded of the Olympic creed, “The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not to win but to take part, just as the most important thing in life is not the triumph but the struggle…”
Your fan and forever friend,
Mac
Ralph makes us all proud in the way he handled the biggest struggle any of us can face.
May his lovely soul rest in eternal peace.
McAvoy Layne
Incline Village
