Highway 88 or Highway 4 over Ebbetts Pass? It was time to visit my daughter, Gina Burnsworth, in Reno, and I could not wait to get there. I analyzed which road to drive. I had not driven over the pass in several years, and I so missed seeing the beautiful lakes and smelling the aroma of cedar as I cautiously gripped the steering wheel on the hairpin curves. Highway 88 was a straighter road, however, and there were a couple lakes that would present their beauty as well. But, alas, the decision was made for me when the Electra Fire shattered my possibilities. I would drive over Highway 4 and return via Highway 88.
First stop was The Lube Room in Dorrington. Too early for lunch and too late for breakfast, so a simple snack and cool beverage was our meal. I love how they used the old rusted tin and weathered boards to decorate the insides, such a contrast from the high-tech menu board and big screen TV. As I passed Cottage Springs, I thought about the abandoned little ski hill for youngsters that was all the rage at one time and hoped that maybe someday it would spring to life again. Beautiful Lake Alpine was surprisingly not as populated for this time of the year. The vivid blue water looked chilly, as the reflection of the pine and cedar trees surrounded the water’s edge where three skaters negotiated the trail around the lake. And, of course, Mosquito Lake was drab in color, no one fishing along its shore, and the rustic old cabin jutting itself from the water did not look as inviting as years past. I sucked my breath and held it in as I drove the most dangerous curve just above Mosquito Lake. And in a blink, it was behind me. I fear that someday I am going to meet another car coming my way, and what would I do? Being on the outside ledge, there is no room for me to back out and let the car pass. And Kinney Lake was not being fished either. The waters were calm and looking up at the lava rock hill above the lakes brought back a fond memory of having climbed that peak with someone special.
Good ol’ Markleeville had not changed much. It seemed more populated, and a couple new businesses had opened since I was there last. Either that or I had not noticed them before. I was surprised and saddened to see how much of the beautiful forest had been engulfed by fire. So many of the trees stood with black charred trunks, while others laid on the ground as if they had been heaved here and there. It appeared they had purposely been cut down for their unblemished center.
“Welcome to Nevada” was posted along with the tumbleweeds that lined the highway. Such a stark difference from the deep emerald forest to the dry barren land. I love their freeways ornamented with iron and thin tin sculptors of eagles and Wild West memorabilia. The ease in getting onto the interstate from exits and side roads. And the painted roadways marking the lanes one needs to travel. And then she was there. My daughter with her arms open, waiting for my huge hug! We were staying at The Peppermill, and she had made all the arrangements. Such beautiful Mediterranean décor, two large pools, one lap pool with a waterfall that periodically spills from the roofline, and two hot tubs. The view from our room captured the city lights at night and overlooked the pool area. And the restaurant choices were my favorites: seafood and Italian cuisine. Of course, there would be lots of shopping and eating, and I was so wanting to dine for lunch at P.F. Chang’s so I could order my beloved lettuce wraps. I am so blessed to have my husband, Joaquin Santos, who goes with the flow when it comes to dining and shopping and encourages me to enjoy my time when we travel.
I don’t know where the time went, but we were saying our goodbyes as I was pointed in the direction to travel home via Highway 88. This time of the year brings much construction, and this road was not exempt. Caples and Silver Lakes were breathtaking, as the sun cast its rays on the deep blue still surface. We stopped for lunch at Svenson’s but were turned away since they were not open. By the time we entered Amador County, we were famished and stopped for a quick burger and sandwich in Pioneer. I was amazed that when we descended the canyon outside of Jackson and passed Electra Road there was no sign of fire or even smoke, only a CHP car with an officer inside making sure no one entered the blocked-off area. It is always nice to get away, but there is no place like home!