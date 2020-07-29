Editor
Despite COVID-19, the Calaveras County Planning Commission is still busy working on land use issues, and people can still take part in the process from the safety of their home.
To watch or listen to the live stream of Planning Commission meetings on the second or fourth Thursday of the month, go to calaverascountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.
To get Planning Commission agendas and packet information go to the Planning Commission web page, click on meetings, move the cursor over the meeting date on the calendar, and click on the agenda or the packet information you want. The Planning Commission web page is at planningcommission.calaverasgov.us/#gsc.tab=0.
If you want to call in a comment to the Planning Commission during the meeting, use the phone number provided in the agenda.
You can make a comment on an agenda item prior to the meeting by calling 754-6620 and leaving a voicemail message for the Commission Clerk. The voicemail must be no more than 300 words and must be made no later than 4 p.m. on the Monday prior to the Commission meeting.
If you want to send an email with or without attachments (like photos or documents) to the Planning Commission, and have it preserved for the record, you can send it to the Clerk of the Commission no later than 4 p.m. on the Monday prior to the Commission meeting. The Clerk of the Commission is at ahuse@co.calaveras.ca.us.
If you want to send an email (with or without attachments) directly to a commissioner, you can do so at:
District 1 – tfiorino@co.calaveras.ca.us
District 2 – tladdish@co.calaveras.ca.us
District 3 – mplotnick@co.calaveras.ca.us
District 4 – kwooster@co.calaveras.ca.us
District 5 – bhenderson@co.calaveras.ca.us
We at the Calaveras Planning Coalition (CPC) encourage residents to continue to take part in local government decisions that affect their quality of life. Anyone needing this information in the future can find it at our website at calaverascap.com.
Jenny Fuqua,
Outreach Coordinator
Calaveras Planning Coalition