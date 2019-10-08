Editor

On Oct. 15, the board of supervisors is supposed to give final approval to a county cannabis ordinance.

As a 40-year resident of Valley Springs, I have some questions.

Why are Stopper, Garamendi and Callaway in favor of voting for a pot ordinance that a majority (54%) of the people don’t favor or want?

The county financial officer, county district attorney and sheriff have all advised the board this ordinance will bring only trouble to the people and our county.

The supervisors’ job is to serve the people, benefit the county, and help protect us from problems and crime. Maybe these three stupid-visors want to become one-term failures.

John C. Raine,

Rancho Calaveras

