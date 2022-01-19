Editor
One thing I've learned from being a critical care nurse is that when it comes to life, we are all similar in so many ways. We all want love, shelter, food and to feel safe. Most people will reach out and help others when they see someone experience pain or suffering. Families and neighbors come together no matter what their political or religious beliefs are when people are in need.
I had just finished my work stretch in the ICU taking care of a ventilator patient with Covid when I read a letter to the editor concerning vaccines that I felt was inaccurate. Of all the patients I have taken care of with Covid in the ICU, every one of them have said they wished they had received the vaccine. It is a terrifying illness. The inability to breath, the exhaustion, the fear of dying is torture. It is torture for the families. We have had young and old in our hospital fighting to survive Covid. Many have died, leaving behind heartbroken families.
The misinformation in this letter was very upsetting.
What it could have said was:
The mRNA technology to make the vaccine has been developed over the last 10 years. We are lucky to have it. It has been used all around the world and has helped to save countless lives.
We need to come together as a community to care for one another. If we do something as simple as wearing a mask, we can help prevent the possibility of infecting our neighbors.
Getting the vaccine will lower the risk of dying from Covid.
I pray that you or your family members do not have to battle Covid. If you do and are brought into our ICU to fight your battle, I will care for you. When you say the words, “If only I had gotten the vaccine,” I will care for you. When your family members call, in tears, and beg us to do all we can for you, we will.
We are a community. We take care of one another
Threse Deane
Camp Connell