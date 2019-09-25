Editor
Commercial cannabis is coming back to our county, unless we the people stop the insanity.
On Sept. 17, only a handful of people attended the Board of Supervisors meeting on “reinstating” commercial pot back into our county. On Sept. 18, there were only 17 people that attended the Planning Commission meeting, which was intended to write out the new rules to reinstate commercial pot growing in our county.
Calaveras County has 45,000-plus people, but only a few are showing their dismay at the BOS and Planning Commission for wanting to bring back this insanity.
If you care, call and e-mail all five BOS persons, and all five Planning Commissioners.
Many people are under the impression the “ban” is permanent. Not so. Please get involved, attend the meetings, state your opinion.
Ann Hill,
Mokelumne Hill