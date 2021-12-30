Editor
Consistent with my inalienable First Amendment right, I am here again to communicate to the government to redress MY grievances, under the Fourteenth Amendment, due to the lack of honest elections and the consequent lack of proportionality of eligible voters, which has prevented the entitled citizens of the U.S. and myself from effectively participating in a republican form of government.
In support of this communication, I cite George Bernard Shaw three times and Mark Twain once, respectively:
“When a stupid man is doing something he is ashamed of he always declares it is his duty.”
“He knows nothing and he thinks he knows everything, that points to a political career.”
“The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place.”
“Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reasons.”
There is no question that the U.S. citizens’ votes have been unconstitutionally debased by a severe malapportionment. This debasement has arisen from a population shift (entitled citizens vs. illegal aliens and absentee voters) and corruption (monopolistic computers and algorithms). The voters have been shouting from the roof tops, and so far, the U.S. Supreme Court has refused to provide its constituency a remedy for all of this gross inequality and invidious discrimination, which has simultaneously eliminated the principle of “one person, one vote.” Moreover, there are many other states that have had similar discrepancies as California i.e. Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Michigan. When will citizens be able to hold the justice system accountable?
I would like to bring home this concept of unconstitutionally debased votes to that of the current meme of unconstitutional debasement of the dollar i.e. inflation and its relative cognitive dissonance. In my lifetime, the country has fallen from Jack Kennedy to the very rock bottom, to that of Joe Biden. I will show this by a simple chart of outlays, revenues, and deficits over the last 60 years. Kennedy is in billions of dollars and Biden is in trillions of dollars. Do the arithmetic. Isn’t this just a runaway unconstitutional debasement of the dollar? Remember, you can’t taper a Ponzi!
Kennedy (1963) Biden (2021)
Outlays: $106 billion $6.8 trillion
Revenues: $113 billion $3.8 trillion
Deficit: $7 billion $3 trillion
National Debt: $306 billion $28.4 trillion
Just what happened to those good old days of JFK and “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country?” Having just heard of the new mask mandate, I would like to cite Carl Popper, a philosopher of science: “Studies on what scientists believe do not reflect on how nature behaves.”
Tom Swartz
Rail Road Flat