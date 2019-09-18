This statement is true. I guess you will have to take my word for it. Small comfort if you think I don’t know what I am talking about – something which is always within the realm of the possible. On the other hand, if my 70-plus years of living, my education and my open mind help you trust that I will do my best to not waste precious newsprint on fake news, then read on.
But short of that source of a modicum of trust, how else might any of us determine what is probably true, partly true or mostly false or blatantly fake? The first step is to embrace skepticism.
Being skeptical simply means doubting or being uncertain. The Skeptical Inquirer, published for over 40 years by the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry, has as its mission “to promote scientific inquiry, critical investigation, and the use of reason in examining controversial and extraordinary claims.” This mission is in direct opposition to much of the emotional hysteria that seems to be all the vogue at the moment.
How else can we explain such things as the “birther” movement, claiming our 44th president was not born in the United States, or “vaccines cause autism,” or that the July 20, 1969, landing of Neil Armstrong on the moon was a hoax or fake event? What else, besides being skeptical of almost everything we see on the internet, can we do to at least partially immunize (pun intended) ourselves against falling for fake news?
Check the source of the information. You can do that by looking at the email address from which an email has come, or check the address of the website, such as calaverasenterprise.com or GhostofTwain.com, and see if it is from a trusted source. The government has its own website domain, which means if the address says “.gov” as in Whitehouse.gov, it means it should be from a trusted source. Of course, if you are skeptical of all things governmental, then good luck on that.
When you are reading something with a tantalizing title like “$2.8M part-time from home,” and if you succumb to the siren call of click-bait (something I am prone to do, being way too curious for my own good), you may discover that it leads to some places. In this case it went to an “advertorial,” which simply means it wants to convince you to buy something by seeming to be a legitimate piece of journalism. So be skeptical.
Be aware of the author of an article or opinion piece. If the author impresses you from multiple sources, then you have a basis for thinking that it could be factual.
Google is a way to check the genesis of photographs or other images. There are ways to use the search engine to locate the sources of some photos. No room here to explain more.
It is also wise – and this is a hard one – to embrace divergent viewpoints. If you are more liberally oriented, make sure to read from conservative sources as well as the sources that simply reinforce what you believe. If you are of a conservative bent, be brave and check out some more liberal or progressives sources of information. What I have discovered is that both sides have valuable points to make, as well as both sides exaggerate, conflate and use emotionally charged words to influence what we might think or believe.
Finally, just to fully ice the cake of confusion, we have the latest manifestation of fakery in the form of “deepfakes,” which will soon be all the rage in video flimflamery. Due to the intense intelligence of artificial intelligence, people on all sides of the moral compass can create videos that can convince the average viewer that their favorite politician just declared that we have to confiscate all guns in our country. Or create pictures and videos that look totally real, but are the product of technology. If you want to see examples of this go to ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com, and spot the fakes (refresh the page to see more examples), if you can. Just go see your favorite movie that uses CGI (computer generated imagery) to see how good they are at creating “real” worlds that don’t exist. It truly is a brave new world as well as a big one.
Kevin Wychopen is a semi-retired school counselor and columnist for the Enterprise. Contact him at itsabigworld@live.com.