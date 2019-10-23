Editor
Due to global warming, California has fallen into a veritable pit of fire. And because their power grid started (some of) the fires, PG&E is the goat taking the blame.
But is that fair? Recall the previous decades that PG&E effectively, at times even heroically, minimized our power outages 24/7 through the worst of situations. So what happened, i.e., why are they now treated like the “bad guys”?
Global warming is what happened. Increased heat and drought have turned our forests into gunpowder for which our power grids were not designed! Why not? Because those naked high-voltage wires were cheaper than “buried” or “insulated” ones. And who made that decision? Why, our elected officials (therefore the voters, which was you and me.
So was that PG&E’s fault? Nevertheless, they’re the ones in the barrel to fix it.
Now here’s my point: if you want a tightrope walker (think PG&E) to succeed, the worst thing you can do is pelt him with rotten eggs while he’s at it! Not only does that make it tougher, it’s a major DEmotivator. Got it?
In short: Yes, we must keep the pressure on PG&E to make improvements. But PG&E’s past record of excellent performance over decades warrants our respect, not insults. And even gratitude for being there when we need them. So . . . Go PG&E!!
Tom Cole (Never affiliated with PG&E),
San Andreas