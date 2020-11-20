Like most of 2020, our holiday season may be markedly different this year. We are all in the midst of dealing with these uncertain times in the best way we know how.
Personally, corona fatigue plagues me daily, and I have cycled and recycled through the five stages of grief (denial, anger, bargaining, depression, acceptance) since March. I am now aspiring to do all I can to make our simpler holiday season as sweet, sentimental and special as always.
Expressing thanks may be more challenging this year. I have friends in the hospital, loved ones with financial struggles, and people who are feeling rightfully discouraged. The political climate will most likely be tense for a while, and quarantining is creating understandable stress in many relationships.
Yet, throughout this pandemic, I have been reminded that there always remains something to be thankful for: the relative health of all my loved ones; the comfort of my home; the ability to communicate (FaceTime! Zoom! Text!) with my peeps; my painting, writing and decorating endeavors; my biking and hiking days; shared meals and inspiring talks with close friends; even the recent clear, blue skies. These things have always brought the most love, comfort and joy to my life, and are now more appreciated than ever.
So, together let’s accept this unusual holiday season and look forward to making the best of what we have to work with.
Focusing on living spaces: My home has been accented in fall accessories since early October, as usual, and now is the time to lean in heavily toward the holiday season. A small gathering can be curated with as much care, color and creativity as a larger one. Continue to appreciate your traditions and take more time to focus on your assembled group.
My hubby and I recently had our best friends over for Friday dinner, and I was happy to set the table with my cherished holiday plates. Pumpkins and fall leaves are still scattered through the house, and now it’s time to pull out the turkey platter, silver serving pieces and other seasonal pieces (even though we’re only serving five people on Turkey Day!)
I adore having all my family around me, and holiday dinners usually brings about 25 loved ones to my home. I’m doing my best to accept the fact that this year will probably be quieter, and I may be missing most of my favorite faces. However, I am thankful to hear that a COVID-19 vaccine is on the horizon and am hoping this will be a once-in-a-lifetime kind of holiday.
In conclusion, I’d like to encourage my readers to express gratitude, create beauty and celebrate this upcoming season with as much positivity, hope and love as you always have, and to make the most of what you have.
Take care of yourselves during these holidays. I am very thankful for you!
Linda Lawrence is the owner of HouseCalls for Redesign. Contact her at housecalls4redesign@comcast.net, 728-2732 or visit housecalls4redesign.com.