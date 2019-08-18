Years ago, I attended a design conference where I took a class on the ancient Chinese art of feng shui. I was intrigued by some of its teachings, and pleasantly surprised to realize that feng shui can be another tool of the design trade.
One of the main principles of feng shui involves chi, or energy. Furniture, art and accessories are placed with the flow of chi in mind, so that energy is not blocked, trapped or rushed out of the home. For example, ample space should be maintained in each room so that the chi can continue to circulate and thus an open-traffic flow is encouraged.
Another principle of feng shui includes yin/yang, which means a balance of opposing things. In life as well as design, nothing is all black (yin) or white (yang), but a balance can be created when using both. Yin is considered the female energy, and yang the male. Yin and yang are also applied to colors (yin being muted; yang bright), lines (yin, curved; yang, straight) or objects (yin, soft; yang, hard). A balanced combination of yin and yang makes a nicely designed space, and will appeal to both sexes.
The five elements in feng shui that are also used to determine balance are water, wood, fire, earth and metal. These elemental representations refer to the actual materials themselves, as well as colors and shapes. Water is represented by the color blue and curvy shapes; wood by greens and columnar shapes; fire by red and spiky shapes; earth by browns and rectangular shapes; and metal by pastels and round shapes.
According to feng shui principles, if there is too much fire in a room, it may be over-stimulating. Too much earth may be boring, too much water feels cold, too much wood may feel hard, and too much metal would be rigid. Yet all these elements can be combined to make a space that looks and feels beautifully balanced.
One way to create balance is by using symmetry. This may include arranging furnishings of similar sizes across the room from each other, or taking the architectural features into account and placing furniture accordingly. Another balancing act is using soft, curvy and comfortable (yin) pieces along with hard, straight and sleek (yang) pieces, or patterns and smaller accent pieces (yin) along with stripes and larger items (yang). It is usually advisable to use a variety of colors, shapes and textures in a room. In other words, mix it up!
The use of mirrors was another topic that was briefly discussed. Some of the advice given included: a mirror should not be hung directly across the doorway, as it will reflect the chi back outside; a mirror should not be near the bed if you have sleep problems, as it stirs up the chi; and mirrors should be hung high enough so that the tallest person’s head isn’t cut off (bad chi). Also, a mirror should not reflect anything uninteresting or unflattering, like a blank ceiling or a person eating, sleeping or talking. However, placing a mirror opposite a great view is a wonderful way to expand the room, as well as further appreciate the beauty outside.
Feng shui practitioners use the art to enhance specific areas of their clients’ lives, for better harmony, prosperity, health or relationships. The Chinese zodiac is sometimes used to determine the optimal furniture placement for each individual, and it is believed that changing the direction of a desk may lead to increased prosperity, or moving the bed might aid in better sleep, for example.
For those of us who are simply looking to create a more comfortable home, balance is the key. Ask yourself: are there items in each room that are hard and soft, curved and flat, warm and cool, reflective and dull? Take some time to ensure that your home has a mix of shapes, sizes, colors and textures, and no overabundance of one over the other.
Linda Lawrence is the owner of HouseCalls for Redesign. Contact her at housecalls4redesign@comcast.net or 728-2732, or visit housecalls4redesign.com.