“You can’t win, Darth. If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.” - Obi-Wan Kenobi

Liz Cheney’s losing the Wyoming primary may be the worst thing that could have happened to the former president and the best thing for America. She now can shed the snakeskin of the Republican Party and dedicate herself to saving our democracy. Her loss could not have come at a more crucial time in the short history of the American experiment, a time when we need a person of character to stand against the powerful forces of authoritarianism and autocracy being shoved down our collective throats by red state legislatures across the nation who believe that power is more important than purpose. It’ll take a strong voice to convince our legislators that their honor is more important than their power, their country is more important than their party, and their party is more important than the former president. Liz Cheney has that voice, and now she is unshackled and unapologetic. Her mission is to see that the former president never gets near the White House again. She can save her party, her country, and the democracy she so proudly protects in doing so. As she’s said, it’s time to stop the man who is trying to “unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic.” Her losing the primary may be the best thing that could have happened in this age of uncertainty.

