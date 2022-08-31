“You can’t win, Darth. If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.” - Obi-Wan Kenobi
Liz Cheney’s losing the Wyoming primary may be the worst thing that could have happened to the former president and the best thing for America. She now can shed the snakeskin of the Republican Party and dedicate herself to saving our democracy. Her loss could not have come at a more crucial time in the short history of the American experiment, a time when we need a person of character to stand against the powerful forces of authoritarianism and autocracy being shoved down our collective throats by red state legislatures across the nation who believe that power is more important than purpose. It’ll take a strong voice to convince our legislators that their honor is more important than their power, their country is more important than their party, and their party is more important than the former president. Liz Cheney has that voice, and now she is unshackled and unapologetic. Her mission is to see that the former president never gets near the White House again. She can save her party, her country, and the democracy she so proudly protects in doing so. As she’s said, it’s time to stop the man who is trying to “unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic.” Her losing the primary may be the best thing that could have happened in this age of uncertainty.
Between now and the end of her term, she can focus on her work as vice-chair of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the most dangerous attack on American democracy since the Civil War. And she can carry out her responsibilities as a conservative with a conscience. Edmund Burke, the godfather of modern conservatism, encouraged our politicians to serve the public with good “judgment and conscience,” to seek the greater good. No one believes that the greater good is to incite a riotous mob of protesters known to be armed to storm a government building and disrupt the valid work of the people all based on a lie. Even today, especially today, we know it was a lie. Fourth-graders can distinguish a lie from the truth. Why couldn’t the thugs of Jan. 6?
After the 2020 election, the headwind of hot rhetoric coming out the mouth of the former president and his entourage of cronies was so strong, so unrelenting that many of his supporters were duped into believing that in fact the election was stolen. Why did they believe him? Could it be that many Americans have no life of their own and just want to be part of something, anything, that might fill the void? The mob was unprotected by reason and rationality. They had opportunities to turn back, to turn away from violence as a viable means to an ignoble end. That’s what they’re guilty of, not their blind devotion to someone they could not conceive of as a liar, even though they had plenty of opportunities to question his veracity. They wanted a cause and he gave them one. He gave their lives purpose. They need to pay the price for their actions and murderous intent, but let’s always remember that deep inside they thought of themselves as patriots. They were children in his thrall. Their blind devotion was their undoing.
During the Vietnam War I, too, was little more than a child in Washington trying to save our nation from the tragic decisions that were destroying our country. I, too, was persuaded by the rhetoric of the antiwar movement. Although I never came close to violence, I was close to those who were. The only difference between us and the rioters of Jan. 6 was our temperance and reason. We were just as whipped up by emotion but not overpowered by it beyond good judgment. Our actions were not based on a lie but meant to expose a lie. Therein lies the difference.
In the words of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin, “If we desire a society that is democratic, then democracy must become the means as well as the end.” Liz Cheney is fighting for rights issues: our right to vote, our right to have our vote counted, our right to live in a country where the rule of law applies and applies equally to all, and our right to proclaim to the world that the emperor is naked, has always been naked, and always will be. She does not want the emperor to return to the scene of his previous crimes ever again. She finds that goal worth devoting her life to. We owe her our gratitude. She may be the savior of our democratic process (I always thought it would be a liberal, but I’m not surprised that it’s a woman) and the one Republican who has guts enough to say that enough is enough, this man must not be allowed to rule our lives ever again.
Thank you, Liz Cheney. Your legacy will be that you found your purpose—a worthy purpose—and now the people of Wyoming have freed you to achieve it.