Editor
I got a kick out of David Vassar and Sally Kaplan’s letter of “Post Traumatic Snow Disorder.” I’m writing to make a point related to harsh snowstorms, being neglected, running out of fuel for the generator, etc.
Yes, it allows me to make a point about climate change. More and more weather events, including floods, storms of all kinds, hurricanes, floods, wind—check out Texas—are happening because we have to reduce our carbon footprint or forever be plagued by out-of-control weather events that will damage, not only our country but other countries of the world as well. And as a rich country, we should be leaders in trying to mitigate such events before it is too late to change the pathway.
I just watched a Bill Gates study of climate change and his warning about what will happen to us if we don’t think ahead of the curve is quite devastating. So, while this is a downer, I hope it doesn’t affect the terrific humor of your report and allow me to still make a poignant point about our collective future.
Mary Matzek,
Murphys