There are lots of serious issues in the news, but we can’t seem to help ourselves and be titillated by the ridiculous. It seems more a tactic to distract ourselves from what’s really important. I could use a little distraction right now. So, let’s do a deep dive.
Big Bird from Sesame Street has been attacked! Not physically. He’s over 8 feet tall. It would be like attacking an ostrich. You’d have to be nuts. He seems docile but that’s what they thought about Ferdinand the Bull—another fictional character.
Big Bird apparently tweeted (probably he had someone else do it since he has no fingers) "I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy." Big Bird is supposed to be 6 years old, but we really know better. He’s been touting vaccination shots since 1972.
This all started when the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. Of course, Big Bird didn’t actually get vaccinated. It was just a public service announcement like “Be sure to wear your seatbelt” or “Look twice before crossing the street.” Or maybe “Don’t take candy from strangers.”
Nobody is stranger than Senator Ted Cruz. He of the flying to Cancún fame while Texas was out of power, water, and people were freezing to death—and then blaming his children for his departure. Cruz attacked Big Bird by tweeting: "Government propaganda…for your 5-year-old!" Others in the right-wing media piled on: "Brainwashing children who are not at risk from Covid. Twisted." And "This kind of propaganda is actually evil."
Well, OK. An FDA-approved vaccine is government propaganda endorsed by a 6-year-old fictional bird.
Cruz has introduced a bill that would prevent the federal government and any entity at the federal, state, and local level that receives federal funding, including school districts, from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for minors. "Parents should have the right to decide what is best for their children in consultation with their family doctor," Cruz said in a statement.
Does this only apply to Covid-19? What about other vaccines? Because the CDC currently recommends children between 12 months and 12 years get vaccinated for mumps, measles, rubella, and chickenpox. Many schools require these vaccinations to attend school. So why single out COVID-19 shots?
Methinks COVID-19 is being politicized to agitate the populace. In Calaveras County, only 50% of the population is fully vaccinated compared to almost 70% statewide. Why only 50%? With 28% of the population over 65, you’d think the Calaveras vaccination rate would be much higher. Could it be because we are a red county and part of the gospel is to oppose vaccinations and mandates? Almost all the people dying of Covid right now are the unvaccinated. That’s not propaganda. That is a fact. Should there be exceptions for those who get allergic reactions or have some health reason not to get vaccinated? Of course. But it is we who can get vaccinated who are protecting those who can’t. At least that is the way it’s supposed to work.
Some years back, when they were running for president, Trump implied that Cruz’s father was somehow involved in the JFK assassination. Cruz called Trump a “pathological liar.” Weirdly, we have JFK back in the news. Big crowds of QAnon followers were massing near the grassy knoll in Dallas, where Kennedy was shot, waiting for the return of JFK Jr., who has been dead for over 20 years—supposedly. JFK Jr. is set to announce he will be vice-president when Trump is reinstated as president. Junior was a no-show, however. Word got out that Junior was going to announce instead at a Rolling Stone concert. Nope. Wrong concert? Some of the crowd then moved to the Dallas airport, assuming he would show up there. Another no-show. No doubt his luggage was lost in a mix-up at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. It’s a big airport. It happens.
No news from Trump whether he’d even want to be overshadowed by a dynamic 60-year-old JFK Jr.—dead or not. And not exactly sure why Junior would join the Republican ticket. Heck, why not run as a Democrat for president in 2024 like his dad!
Meanwhile, QAnon devotees, with nothing else better to do, were chanting on the grassy knoll that we didn’t land on the moon. These are some of the same people who think Democrats are cannibals drinking baby’s blood to stay young, were involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the capital, and thought the election was stolen. I am sure many of them watched Sesame Street and Big Bird as they grew up. I guess all that positive, wholesome, inclusive propaganda didn’t work very well.
Don Urbanus is a resident of Valley Springs. Contact him at risingsun@caltel.com.