Editor
I want you and your readers to know how fortunate we in Calaveras County are to have Mark Twain (Medical Center) in general but specifically for the virus vaccination.
My wife and I spent days of watching the TV news where certain areas in the state were running short of the vaccine supply. In some areas, vaccination offerings were being canceled or there were long early morning lines waiting for the clinic to open.
Mark Twain CEO Doug Archer and his staff have set up and are operating an efficient process of vaccinating those who are eligible and who arrange for an appointment.
My wife and I are both over 75 years of age and therefore eligible. We were able to get a mid-morning appointment for Jan. 22. We arrived at the vaccination site (the cancer center) a few minutes early and were able to park within 200 feet of the registration table. There were two available spots at the registration table to sign in and complete a few forms. There were plenty of hospital staff to help us navigate the process. We walked 10 feet and received our vaccinations. We were then directed 50 feet to the monitoring area where there was a doctor in attendance to see if there was a reaction to the shot. After about 20 minutes and no allergic reaction, we left. The whole process took less than an hour and there was no charge!
The site of the vaccination on the arm was a little sore as we were aware from reading beforehand.
It costs a lot of money to provide the services like Mark Twain and its five clinics provide. That is why my wife and I are donors to the hospital foundation. We strongly recommend that you and your readers join us in supporting the hospital.
Gary Caldwell,
Valley Springs