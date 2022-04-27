Editor

I am writing this letter in support of Martin Huberty for District 3 Calaveras County Supervisor.

He has roots that are deep in Calaveras County and wants what is best for the long haul. He understands what being a good steward of our land is and will be in favor of sound forestry management.

Martin Huberty is a good listener and knows how to mediate a fair solution for all. He can unite people together to accomplish goals that we all want to see happen. He understands and gets along well with people.

In short, I urge you to vote for Martin Huberty for Supervisor of District 3 in Calaveras County.

Rodger Orman, MD

Murphys

