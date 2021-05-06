Should our children and their children be allowed to live in a free and independent America?
Long established trends in politics and media seem to promote Marxism and international control, but not our Constitution, which supports a free society.
If this is true, what can we do?
Why not encourage all government officials and representatives to learn about our founding document?
How?
There is an excellent booklet entitled, “The U.S. Constitution and Fascinating Facts About It.” A copy can be obtained online or at the county library.
Also available, is a free, 10-week online course from Hillsdale College, “Constitution 101.” This is a great offering. Perhaps we should ask political candidates if they have taken the course.
Why not take action now? After all, don’t our children deserve it?
Al Segalla,
Copperopolis