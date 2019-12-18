Letter to my former U.S. history students:
When you learned about the Salem Witch Trials
You said you would never do that
I said you might
It’s hard to get a bird’s-eye view
When we talked about Slavery
You said you would never do that
I said you might
It’s hard to get a bird’s-eye view
When we talked about Hitler and the Holocaust
You said you would never do that
I said you might
It’s hard to get a bird’s-eye view
The time is now
Take a bird’s-eye view
Our Democracy is in peril
What will you do?
When we read the Constitution
You saw that Checks and Balances and The Emoluments Clause
Was to prevent a king or dictatorship
To preserve our Democracy
Will the future look at you and say you gave it all away?
You had a Democracy and you voted it away?
Rob Martinez,
Mokelumne Hill