Letter to my former U.S. history students:

When you learned about the Salem Witch Trials

You said you would never do that

I said you might

It’s hard to get a bird’s-eye view

When we talked about Slavery

You said you would never do that

I said you might

It’s hard to get a bird’s-eye view

When we talked about Hitler and the Holocaust

You said you would never do that

I said you might

It’s hard to get a bird’s-eye view

The time is now

Take a bird’s-eye view

Our Democracy is in peril

What will you do?

When we read the Constitution

You saw that Checks and Balances and The Emoluments Clause

Was to prevent a king or dictatorship

To preserve our Democracy

Will the future look at you and say you gave it all away?

You had a Democracy and you voted it away?

Rob Martinez,

Mokelumne Hill

