Spray paint quick, easy, fun way to update outdated items
Spray paint is the easiest, quickest and most affordable way to make a change to wooden, plastic, wicker or metal furniture, as well as most any accessory. With the proper ventilation and a playful spirit, I would advise spray paint for any expendable piece. If there is nothing to lose, try it. You will most likely be pleasantly pleased with the results!
A few examples: I fondly recall successfully transforming a client’s white wicker table to a nice deep, brown; a white-washed metal café set to a warm bronze one; and a white wooden bedside table to a high-gloss black, and I have admired funky-colored chandeliers and a sweet café set solely due to their fresh coat of bright paint.
Before spray painting, place the selected DIY (do-it-yourself) item in an outdoor area, on top of an adequately sized piece of drop cloth. (Newspaper, old towels or plastic sheeting will also do). A can of spray paint should be shaken consistently for about two minutes before using, per instructions. Then aim the can toward the object, and from about 1 foot away, spray slowly, evenly and repeatedly across the surface area until it is covered. Voila! Spray paint is perfect tool for those of us who live for immediate gratification.
Items that easily benefit from a coat of spray paint include wood chairs and tables. Years ago, after hand-painting all the spindles, legs and cross supports of a thrift store chair, I decided to try a quicker, less labor-intensive method for the next one, and was immediately hooked by the ease and simplicity of spray paint. Paint each of your dining room chairs a different color for a fun, eclectic look.
Metal pieces like exterior lights, cabinet hardware, outdoor dining sets and bed frames can be quickly updated with paint made especially for metal. One of my favorite projects involved painting out the bright brass finials on my daughter’s old daybed, along with the details of the ceiling fixture and floor lamp. In minutes, the brass details were gone, updated unified with one can of paint!
Check out your options: Do you want a matte or high-gloss look? Some of the paints produce a textured, mottled or hammered effect. Shiny brass pieces can be instantly transformed into a warm oil-rubbed bronze, antique brass, brushed nickel or pewter finish, for example.
Consider painting a ceiling fan, children’s bookcase or play table in a turquoise, coral or purple lacquer finish for an instant shot of whimsy and fun. One of my favorite projects transformed a large, country blue plaster lamp base into a suddenly substantial, seemingly hammered metal, modern piece, for less than $5.
Next up: a café chair will be sprayed with purple glitter paint to accent her pink and white bedroom.
Grab some spray paint and tag something. You’ll be glad you did!
