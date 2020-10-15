I’ve been asked a few times why I keep paddling my little blue dinghy out into the wide red reservoir that is Calaveras County. I have also gotten feedback from people I respect who remind me that this county is but a red tidepool in the blue ocean that is California. I don’t know why the Enterprise continues to publish my humble 800 words, but I appreciate that they do. I do know that a previous editor asked me to write a column. Finally, I hope that you notice that all the sentences above began with “I” statements. This is an opinion editorial and, as such, this ego-driven sentence structure is appropriate.
One of the most influential life lessons I learned in the endless work seminars they trotted me off to was as simple as it was profound, “Use I statements.” Beginning with “You …” is like a warning that the listener is about to be attacked. Their response is usually defensive, regardless of your intent. Wave “goodbye” because any opportunity for a reasonable dialogue has flown the coop. Starting with an “I” statement, especially “I feel,” defuses this dynamic. The listener can’t say you do not feel a certain way and this phrase opens the way for communication.
Let me say right off the bat that all feedback is healthy. We are trapped in our big brains and outside perspectives are invaluable. Recently, a reader called my personal comments in my “Save the Post Office” column “irrelevant,” and wished that I was a better journalist. While not agreeing, I appreciated the writer’s defense of Trump’s appointee as postmaster general and the analysis of why mail-in voting is horrible. My only defense is I tried to use personal history to humanize the piece a bit, to show that the post office is full of workers who are also neighbors and friends, who are being kicked around by an administration that wants to politicize everything in a desperate attempt a get re-elected.
The Enterprise page that honors my humble offerings reads “Opinions.” I usually answer detractors with “one man, one opinion.” For the writer who called my words “irrelevant,” I would only say that I am delighted that she/he rebutted my opinion with their own sacred point of view. Still, I write opinion editorials. I am not an investigative journalist and have never claimed to be one.
Opinions abound in the media. I began this column the morning after the White House announced that the president and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. I flipped to Fox News to see how they were covering this ominous announcement. In the Fox studio, Don Trump Jr. and Sean Hannity sat side-by-side and mask-less, laughing at the hysteria. Don Jr. asked Sean to send him “to the Gulag” for sitting so close. Interesting. I wondered if their mood changed as other virus-positive shoes began to drop in the White House; I was too disgusted with their flippant attitude to check back.
Still, if “I” statements and the sanctity of opinion holds true for me then, the same applies to the conservative newscaster. Fox recently settled a defamation lawsuit by admitting that “no reasonable viewer would ever believe that what Tucker Carlson said on the air was believable.” The judge opined that, “Fox persuasively argues that, given Mr. Carlson’s reputation, ‘any reasonable viewer arrives with an appropriate amount of skepticism’ about the statements he makes.” What they are saying is that the most popular of the Fox News commentators are simply sharing their opinions, not facts. Rush Limbaugh admits that he is not a purveyor of news but an entertainer. Given these are the prominent conservative mouthpieces, the facts audience attributes to them are also simply personal viewpoints wrapped in a corporate blanket.
My little boat is outfitted for another jaunt out into the Calaveras news waterways. Given that Nov. 3 is right around the corner, I would be remiss if I did not opine on local matters. Tom McClintock continues to be an active participant in the human centipede that is Donald Trump’s GOP. A more pertinent mixed metaphor might be that our District 4 representative continues to rein his outdated Conestoga in whichever direction Trump’s cloud of destiny directs.
I believe we have a legitimate antidote to the mass hysteria that is Trump’s vision of the world. Her name is Brynne Kennedy. She is stumping on a slogan of unity. She wants to help America close the divide. She wants to bring sensible leadership and representation to Congress. To use an “I” statement that I have used before, I heartily endorse Brynne Kennedy for Congress. I hope you do too when you check off the appropriate square on your ballot.
Jerry Tuck is a retired San Andreas resident and an indie author. Contact him olwhofan@aol.com or at his website, tucknrole.com.