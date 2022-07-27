I was probably six years old when I read my first comic book, and ever since then I was hooked. But being a comic book geek in Calaveras County ain’t easy. I’m pretty sure that while growing up I was the only person who was into comic books in the entire county.
I first moved to Calaveras County when I was 10. It was definitely a strange new world for me, but the thing that stuck out to me the most was the severe lack of comic book stores. This meant that I would have to make a trek down to Al’s Comics in Stockton if I wanted to find out what alien threat Superman was facing or if Bruce Banner finally found a cure for the Hulk every month.
Unfortunately, this wasn’t very practical, and it led to me falling behind on comic books. I stopped reading them for many years. It also didn’t help that other kids had absolutely no idea what I was talking about when I would geek out over obscure comic mythology. In school, instead of writing about Greek mythology and other classic literature, I wanted to write about Jack Kirby’s “The Fourth World” and the long history of the DC Universe. I ended up having to write about “Beowulf” instead, but that didn’t stop me from drawing comparisons between Beowulf and Thor.
Despite me not reading comic books like I used to, it didn’t hinder my love for superheroes and other colorful comic book characters. It inspired me to start writing my own comic books and scripts. I would also practice drawing these characters every day and study what comic book greats like Jack Kirby, George Perez, and Neal Adams would do to craft such amazing imagery.
But something changed during my senior year of high school. That year “The Avengers” hit movie theaters. The reason this movie was so different compared to others that came before is that it was multiple superheroes teaming up on the big screen for the first time. All of a sudden, superheroes started to become more accepted by the mainstream instead of being seen as kids' stuff or a niche hobby.
Since then many educators from high school to universities have begun to allow comic book discussions in their classrooms. Graphic novels, which are collections of individual comic issues, like “Watchmen” by Alan Moore, have become commonplace in school libraries.
Things have certainly changed from when I was the only kid wearing a superhero shirt at school. Many unknown C-list characters like Iron Man, Aquaman, and Thor are now common household names. Now there are so many superhero shows and movies that I even get burned out and lose track. Sometimes I miss when superheroes were more niche, but then I remember that now people are starting to discover the stories that brought me so much joy growing up.
And while Calaveras County still doesn’t have a comic book store, it brings me great joy knowing that characters like Superman who have been around since 1938 will continue to endure.