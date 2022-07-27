I was probably six years old when I read my first comic book, and ever since then I was hooked. But being a comic book geek in Calaveras County ain’t easy. I’m pretty sure that while growing up I was the only person who was into comic books in the entire county.

I first moved to Calaveras County when I was 10. It was definitely a strange new world for me, but the thing that stuck out to me the most was the severe lack of comic book stores. This meant that I would have to make a trek down to Al’s Comics in Stockton if I wanted to find out what alien threat Superman was facing or if Bruce Banner finally found a cure for the Hulk every month.

0
0
0
0
0

Dakota graduated from Bret Harte in 2013 and went to Davidson College, NC where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.