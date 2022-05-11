Right now, conservatives are arguing about “The Leak,” which of course was the leak of the majority opinion by Justice Alito to undo Roe v. Wade. They are pounding their chests about the liberal who leaked the opinion to Politico. One lawmaker compared the leak to an insurrection against the court. (But not Jan. 6, of course). The consensus of those in the know is that it was likely a conservative clerk who leaked it, or another Justice, to “lock in” the five who voted to repeal Roe, in case a justice started to get wobbly and wanted to change the language or their vote.
The leak is not technically against the law. Someone may lose their job but will not go to jail. But the bigger issue is conservative lawmakers’ deflection away from the actual topic of what “The Leak” contained but rather totally focused on who leaked the Alito’s draft, except for Ted Cruz, who was ranting about “post-birth abortion”—whatever that means.
Meanwhile, 65% of the American voters oppose ending Roe v. Wade. Even many Republicans oppose going back 50 years.
Some of the five justices on the court opposed to Roe admitted during their hearings that Roe was “settled law,” the “law of the land,” almost “50 years of precedent,” and that a “fetus is not a child.” Republican Senator Collins said she was “shocked” that the justices lied to her about wanting to overturn Roe.
Part of Alito’s argument went back hundreds of years, quoting Sir Matthew Hale. Hale believed that women were mere extensions of a man since they were made from Adam’s rib. Women were not autonomous beings with rights. They were owned by their husband. If they disobeyed, they should be beaten. Especially suspect were women who weren’t married. Hale was the presiding judge for the 1662 witch trial of two elderly widows, Rose Cullender and Amy Duny. Both were sentenced to hang for witchcraft.
Just a helpful tip: if Alito is trying to go back in time to defend his decision, maybe don’t go back quite that far.
So, Alito wants to send the question about abortion back to the states, much like slavery was a “state’s right” issue depending on what state you lived in. Alito says abortion is not in the constitution so must be overturned. Interracial marriage isn’t in the constitution either. For years it was against the law. Will gay marriage be reversed in some states? LGBT rights? Contraception?
Automobiles weren’t discussed in the constitution. The internet and phones were also unknown by our founding fathers. Originally, women couldn’t vote, and slavery was legal. My, how times have changed. Are we going to go back into the past or forward?
Right now, Louisiana is trying pass laws that consider abortion as murder and grant constitutional rights to a person “from the moment of fertilization.” No exceptions for rape or incest either. What if a woman has a natural miscarriage? Does she need a lawyer? Will she have to prove it in a court of law with expert testimony? A fetus will have constitutional rights—a mother, not so much.
I was reading about a case of a woman who was pregnant with triplets. Because of her medical condition, her doctor told her that there was no way the triplets would survive. Even twins might be risky. The only way to save one or two of the fetuses was to abort one. She decided to take her doctor’s advice. She now has two healthy boys. Would she go to jail for murder in Louisiana? Would the doctor?
I know three women, one a sister-in-law and the wives of two nephews, who almost died giving birth. All had cesareans. One lost a kidney. Another had preeclampsia. My wife’s sister wouldn’t clot and had to be reopened three times. They each had one child and were done. Another child would have killed them. What if they had gotten pregnant again?
Originalists argue there is no general right to privacy in the constitution. So, really? We have no rights to privacy because the founding fathers forgot to mention them? Fortunately, Madison included the 9th Amendment, which basically suggests that we have rights, even if they aren’t exactly spelled out.
What right is more important than the right to decide the fate of your own body and its health and wellbeing, and discussing that privately with your doctor? Whether a woman has a child or not is her choice. Not the government’s choice. Right now, 52% of abortions are via pills. You can bet that’s next on the chopping block. In Mississippi, where a 12-year-old incest victim will have to carry a baby to term, the governor is considering banning contraception.