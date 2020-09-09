Editor
Several months ago, I purchased a medicated reusable mask. The antiviral mask uses copper oxide as an antiseptic. There are other similar types on the market that are tested at 99% effective. These masks protect the wearer against the virus. This is very important as the current masks only reduce the spread from infected people. The protective masks should be used by all that are in danger. Why not?
Besides masks, a healthy immune system can also be a great protection. As an example, it was recently reported that lack of vitamin D might increase risk of catching COVID-19 by as much as 77% (JAMA). But that is not all; according to the Linus Pauling Institute, there are many more vitamins and minerals vital to a healthy immune system.
How many of our senior citizens have been tested for immune conditions? None? Why not?
How many doctors have recommended that this be done for their patients? None? Why not?
Do we have a problem with California government overreach during the COVID-19 issue? Maybe a declaration of emergency would not supersede the constitutional protections of the people’s rights.
A simple solution could be changing an “order” to a “recommendation.” Let’s preserve our free society. Why not?
Al Segalla,
Copperopolis