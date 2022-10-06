A good friend drove an hour to have lunch with me in my kitchen. I can’t speak for him, but I’ve been in a good mood since. There are some health-giving qualities about one-on-one conversations that elevate them to the realm of tonics. Think back to how fun it was to talk to a friend as a child with two cans and a string.

Somehow, as we matured, we found value in chat rooms, Zoom, and other social media conveniences that tend to sideline personal conversations between two people.

