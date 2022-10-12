Generosity will soon become coin of the realm in the saving of our planet, and it will come in the prototype of Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, who recently announced he and his family are giving away their $3 billion outdoor apparel company to fight climate change. Oh, and to make this magnanimous contribution to our society, Chouinard will also pay $17 million in taxes.

I would like to shake this man’s hand, take him to lunch at T’s, and give him a copy of Mark Twain’s “Roughing It” for making this most memorable corporal announcement perhaps ever: “Earth is now our only shareholder.” What a man! What a statement! I, for one, stand in awe and admiration.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.