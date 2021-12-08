“Profiles in Courage'' is a Pulitzer Prize-winning book written in 1954-55 by John F. Kennedy, then a junior senator from Massachusetts. The book contains accounts of eight Americans, most of them U.S. senators, who placed patriotism to our country above loyalty to their political party. Their actions often harmed them politically, and they were certainly aware of that probability, but they answered to a higher calling—truth. Then and now, few people, including politicians, have the required courage to risk condemnation and possibly even hatred for standing up for what they consider to be the right thing. Even if we do not agree with their stand, we should honor them. Instead, Minnesota’s Republican Party has voted to remove Liz Cheney from the party’s roster for her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Impeachment of a U.S. president has been tried just four times previously in our history; it is rightly a difficult process and should not to be taken lightly. The action begins in the House of Representatives where a majority vote sends it to the U.S. Senate, where a two-thirds vote is required to impeach—a nearly impossible requirement. Of the four other efforts, three failed with one (Nixon) resigning prior to the vote reaching our congressional representatives.
Trump brought the fifth effort on himself, claiming repeatedly, with no evidence, that the election was stolen from him, thus infuriating his many devoted followers. Some of his more radical supporters intended to invade our capitol and overthrow our government. There is evidence, provided verbally by several of the rioters, to support that belief: for them no evidence is necessary for them to believe their leader. After getting them riled up, he advised them twice to “Fight, fight like hell.” He also stated on a live newscast he would be marching beside them. He did not. The next day, after the insurrection had finally been quelled, and after police officers protecting our capitol were injured and much damage done, he criticized the invaders who smashed their way into our capitol while it was in session, forcing our representatives to flee. Not until after our capitol was secured on Jan. 6 did he tweet, “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly and unfairly treated for so long. … Go home with love and in peace. Remember this day forever.”
A fair number of police officers, never mentioning their injured fellow officers, instead criticized the officer who shot and killed a protester who was climbing through a broken window into the senate chamber. U.S. senators had just been hurriedly removed from the room and rushed to relative safety. Killing an intruder who was breaking into an occupied structure was permitted according to training I received at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy in 1966; I doubt the right to kill has been changed since that time. The capitol officer may have been able to solve the problem without killing the intruder, but the shooting was legal. Police officers have to make instantaneous life or death decisions at times; Monday morning quarterbacks have plenty of time to analyze and comment on the officer’s action.
Nine additional Republican senators, along with all Democrats, joined Republican Senator Cheney in the unsuccessful effort to impeach Trump. All 10 will probably be subject to condemnation and lack of any Republican Party support in their reelection campaigns, meaning probable election losses. “Fighting the tide” often comes with such a price for displaying political courage, but displaying integrity should instill pride for doing the right thing for yourself and especially your country. Doing the right thing is not important for many (most?) politicians.
On Jan. 7, through a spokesperson, Trump stated, “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it is only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again.” (Humility has never been his strength.) On Jan. 7, the day after the invasion had been defeated, a Trump spokesperson posted a video of Trump saying “America must always be a nation of law and order.”
That statement conflicts completely with his call to action the day before “Fight, fight like hell.” Trump’s fans will focus on the Jan. 7 statement and pay no attention to his call to fight like hell on the previous day. His critics will call attention to his message of Jan. 6 and say he realized his coup attempt had failed, and he was trying to distance himself from the violent insurrection he encouraged.
Ted Shannon is a resident of Mokelumne Hill and retired CHP officer. His email is tsuj12@yahoo.com.