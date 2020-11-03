Editor
I can just imagine Sir Thomas Sean Connery arriving at the Pearly Gates and St. Peter taking out his pen and tablet.
“And who might you be?”
“The name’s Bond … James Bond.”
He will be missed.
Jimmy K. Bigelow,
Murphys
