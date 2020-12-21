Editor
This letter is to celebrate the recent watershed event in American history of the revelation of the “Kraken,” which I believe to be the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, which is associated with Gen. Flynn and a Dr. Navid Keshacaraz-nia, who is a digital security analyst/crimes investigator/military counter-intelligence expert, who has also worked for the likes of the CIA, FBI and NSA. And, who in his affidavit, as contained in Sydney Powell’s lawsuit in Georgia states, in part, “I conclude with high confidence that the election of 2020 data were altered in all battle ground states resulting in hundreds of thousands of votes that were cast for President Trump to be transferred to Vice President Biden … The Dominion software was accessed by agents acting on behalf of China and Iran in order to monitor and manipulate elections, including the most recent U.S. general election in 2020.”
Accordingly, Mr. Editor, I firmly believe what the American people are faced with here is treason, and a lot of people in these battleground states need to be enjoined from any further collusion and damage, arrested, tried, convicted and jailed.
Turning to the recent “fake media’s” role of the voting counts in our recent election, in conjunction with Silicon Valley’s, Wall Street’s and foreign countries’ money, poisoning our current political culture and its rhetoric. Once more, I state for the record, this all has a striking likeness with some of the functions of magic and divination in primitive societies. Statistical magic, like its primitive counterpart, is a mystery to the American public; and like primitive magic, it can never be proved wrong. The oracle is never wrong, a mistake merely reinforces the belief in magic. It merely demonstrates conclusively that unless you do everything the right way, you will get the wrong answer.
To reiterate, it has become quite clear that the American voters have been continually robbed of their right of honest, good services from their government, and now the United States has been transformed into a failed globalist state and is being consumed by the swamp creatures who are both foreign and domestic. These traitors fanatically lay down the law of the land (COVID lockdowns), as opposed to that or our Constitution, and our inalienable, God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and safety, the rule of law and the American way.
In closing, and to illustrate the current juxtaposition in which the people of the U.S. now find themselves, I will once again cite for the purpose of repetition, John Stuart Mill, who over 170 years ago warned us, if not vigilant, of our loss of freedom, humanity and the health of our society:
“If the roads, the railways, the banks, the insurance offices, the great joint-stock companies, the universities, and the public charities, were all of them branches of the government; if, in addition, the departments of the central administration; if the employees of all of these different enterprises were appointed and paid by the government, and looked to the government for every rise in life; not all of the freedom of the press and popular constitution of the legislature, would make this or any other country free otherwise in name. And the evil would be greater, the more efficiently and scientifically the administrative machinery was constructed.”
Tom Swartz,
Rail Road Flat