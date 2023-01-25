We’re fighting over the debt ceiling again? Congress authorized the spending. Now it’s time to pay. Why do we have to have this ridiculous battle in the House about paying our debts? Was this the price Kevin McCarthy had to pay to get elected Speaker?

Suppose you bought a car. That’s a big investment so you’re making payments. Now after a year or two, you decide that the car costs too much. You want to negotiate a better deal. And if you don’t get your way, you’ll refuse to make any more payments.

