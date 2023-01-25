We’re fighting over the debt ceiling again? Congress authorized the spending. Now it’s time to pay. Why do we have to have this ridiculous battle in the House about paying our debts? Was this the price Kevin McCarthy had to pay to get elected Speaker?
Suppose you bought a car. That’s a big investment so you’re making payments. Now after a year or two, you decide that the car costs too much. You want to negotiate a better deal. And if you don’t get your way, you’ll refuse to make any more payments.
How do you think that is going to go down with your bank? Not well.
Likely your credit rating is going to suffer. Borrowing will cost more. And the bank may repossess the car. This is just around the time when you were thinking about buying a house. Why would lenders lend you money when you just defaulted on your car loan?
What applies to people also applies to countries. In years past when politicians decided to mess with the debt ceiling, the county’s credit rating went down. That costs us all because it makes it more expensive for the country to borrow money. And what are the items the Republicans want to negotiate about? They want to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits. They also want a 30% national sales tax so they can do away with the IRS.
Hello? Any senior citizens out there? Anyone on a fixed income paying medical bills?
To implement a national sales tax/consumption tax, Republicans would eliminate the IRS. No more write-offs. No mortgage exemption. No benefit to donating to your favorite charity. No graduated tax rate where the more you make the more you pay. Will food now be taxed? Instead, we have a level playing field. Everyone pays their fair share, right?
If a multi-millionaire bought a car for $50,000, and national sales tax adds $15,000, the car now costs $65,000. No biggie for the millionaire. He has lots of disposable income. That extra $15,000 is a drop in the bucket. How does that work out for someone in the middle class making $65,000 a year? That’s an entire year’s income!
Republicans have been trying to starve and defund the IRS for decades. Why? According to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, there are about a trillion in uncollected taxes because the IRS doesn’t have the manpower to audit underreported income, underpayment or nonpayment of taxes owed and exaggeration of claimed tax breaks such as deductions and credits. Maybe Rettig is just tooting his own horn. The Congressional Budget Office has an estimate closer to $200 billion. That’s still a lot of money to pay down the debt without raising taxes one cent. Meanwhile, Biden added extra money in the budget for the IRS to do its job to make sure the wealthy pay their fair share.
Cut Social Security? We just got an 8% cost of living increase to keep up with inflation. My Medicare premium actually dropped since the Democrats passed a bill to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Why Republicans were against that, I don’t have a clue.
In any case, if you want to change laws, eliminate the IRS, cut taxes, raise taxes, that is done in the Legislature. That’s what Congress does. Do it there! Don’t mess with the debt ceiling because that just pays the bills that Congress already approved. Having one car impounded because a person didn’t make their payments is sad. Having a country default on its debt is a disaster for the economy.
As Senator Mitch McConnell just said, “The important thing to remember is that America must never default on its debt. It never has and never will.” Aren’t he and Speaker McCarthy speaking to each other?