It’s coming. Starting in March, our country will try to do the nearly impossible: count us. Who cares?
We all need to care because so much more than we might imagine depends on whether we get properly counted. Biblical reference follows, “it’s good news that we won’t have to pay a ransom to avoid a plague.” (Ex. 30:12)
Currently, according to the latest information I could find, Calaveras County had at one moment in the recent past, 45,235. Of course, it is obvious that this number changes on an hourly basis because people are born, move or die. The population of California, the most populous state in the union, sits at around 40 million, while the whole nation has about 328 million people.
Why should these numbers be so important? Well, it’s not because the state with the most people wins (although it actually does because it will have the most representatives in the House of Representatives). As an aside, I was surprised to find out that the United States has the third largest population of world countries. China has the most at 1.4 billion bodies, followed by India with 1.38 billion folks. The numbers counted by the census are really important because, in the words of the United States Census, “The results of the 2020 Census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into communities every year for the next decade.”
Ten years is quite a long time, so we should take the census seriously. According to the Census Bureau, 132 programs used Census Bureau data to distribute more than $675 billion in funds during fiscal year 2015. That’s a nice chunk of change, so here is a little fact that you might be able to use in your next trivial pursuit: if it was all in $100 bills it would weigh – drum roll please – 6,750 tons, give or take a few pounds.
Some of the programs you may have heard of include medical assistance programs, highway planning and construction, Head Start, unemployment insurance, block grants for prevention and treatment of substance abuse, the national school lunch program, Medicare Part B and 125 other uses. My highly motivated but working-for-free team of one researcher, gave up trying to figure out the dollar figures that Calaveras County receives in any of these areas, so if you want to know, happy searching. I can tell you that the amount of money is substantial and the amount we receive is strongly impacted by the accuracy of our census count.
Now, I am aware that there is a segment of the population that doesn’t like the government, doesn’t think people should be given “handouts,” and that the federal government should butt out. Well, if you keep electing people who believe that way, perhaps eventually you will get your wish, and all those programs will slowly disappear. Not sure how that would work out for a lot of people.
There are forces at work trying to make the census less accurate. The census is supposed to count every person living in the 50 states, District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories. But by trying to add a “citizenship” question, the Trump administration was trying to discourage immigrants from being counted, mainly due to immigrants’ fears that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would show up at their doors and boot them out of the country. This was designed to decrease the influence of Democrats because immigrants generally like the Democrats’ policies more than the Republicans’ approach, which involves deportation and wall-building.
Facebook, with over 220 million U.S. users, has shown that it wants to discourage an inaccurate census by banning disinformation about and ads discouraging participation in the 2020 census.
Of course, there will be people who will risk fines ranging from $100 to $500 by refusing to answer the census or answering falsely. Others will be confused by it all or will hide in a closet when the census workers knock on their doors, which usually happens if you don’t respond by going online, talking on the phone, or mailing in the census form. This will be the 24th time since 1790 that our country has conducted a census as mandated by the Constitution. It must be kind of important. Here’s to an accurate count.
Kevin Wychopen is a semi-retired school counselor and columnist for the Enterprise. Contact him at itsabigworld@live.com.