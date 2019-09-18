Editor
Thank you for setting deadlines for your reporters, and for hiring reporters who meet those deadlines. We all try to meet deadlines in our daily lives to finish tasks and to pay bills. Unlike us, the county refuses to set and meet deadlines for completing the 50-page list of its promises in the General Plan Update.
And it is people like us who will suffer from implementation delays. Our homes and families will be at risk if the board delays getting the sheriff and the fire departments the resources they need to keep us safe. If the board delays, thousands of acres of ranches and timberlands threatened with going out of production due to drought and wildfire may not get the assistance they need to adapt to changing conditions. If the board delays, new businesses and developments will not have clear standards to meet for projects approval. The people of Calaveras County deserve a board of supervisors that will set and meet deadlines; just like we do.
Jenny Fuqua,
Hathaway Pines