Like a frog in a pot heating up as the temperature slowly rises to the boiling point, the former president lashed out desperately on his struggling right-wing social media platform, Truth Social.

In the message, Trump again insisted that the 2020 presidential election was characterized by “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION” and suggested the country should “throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or…have a NEW ELECTION.”

