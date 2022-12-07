Like a frog in a pot heating up as the temperature slowly rises to the boiling point, the former president lashed out desperately on his struggling right-wing social media platform, Truth Social.
In the message, Trump again insisted that the 2020 presidential election was characterized by “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION” and suggested the country should “throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or…have a NEW ELECTION.”
Then he added: “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
Trump appears to advocate for the overthrow of the Constitution that this nation was based on. And the establishment of a dictator—himself.
I get it. Trump’s candidates lost. Congress has his taxes. A grand jury in Georgia is looking into Trump trying to overturn election results and has ordered his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to testify. Meanwhile, Trump’s White House counsel Pat Cipollone and deputy counsel Patrick Philbin, and even advisor Stephen Miller, were providing additional testimony to another federal grand jury.
A federal appeals court threw out Trump’s gambit for a Special Master regarding the stolen documents found at Mar-a-Lago. And now, Special Counsel Jack Smith is looking into Trump’s involvement in trying to overthrow the election on January 6. He is also investigating why Trump hid 22,000 pages of documents from the FBI that required a subpoena and a raid to retrieve. Of the 13,000 documents found at Mar-a-Lago, over 100 were confidential, secret, or top-secret. Some top-secret documents were found in Trump’s desk.
The Trump Organization’s trial on criminal tax fraud is wrapping up. Former CFO Allen Weisselberg already admitted guilt in a previous trial. The question is whether Trump and his family knew anything about the 15 years of tax evasion.
And finally, Trump just announced he was running for president again in 2024. And his daughter, Ivanka, said she was done with politics. No Ivanka? That’s got to sting.
So, there is a lot on Trump’s mind and possibly a hint of desperation in his declarations. I get it. But is that any excuse for his use of capitalization? I am pretty sure any English teacher would think that was a crime!
Online, all capitalization is considered shouting and is very rude. My own dear wife has been guilty of this. She just thought it was easier to read and type. I set her straight. Especially annoying was typing in a password, only to realize she had left the keyboard on all caps.
It’s also impossible to edit a document when it’s all caps. The computer doesn’t recognize MISSSPELLINGS when it’s in all cap mode.
There are other ways to get your message across. Trump uses quotation marks, but he could also italicize words. Underlining could also get a strong message across. Bold type is another way to stress strong emotions.
For instance, he could have written “I am the rightful winner” or “Throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 out” or even “Appoint me dictator for life.”
If you’re going to end over 200 years of constitutional democracy, at least use a bit of etiquette.