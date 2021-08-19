Editor
Well, it comes as no surprise that Jerry Tuck’s recent Op-Ed column that was supposed to be on vaccination degraded into yet another anti-Trump column. Tuck needs to broaden his horizons instead of writing “I hate Donald Trump” columns ad nauseam.
Tuck, like many unhinged wokes, refuses to give Trump any credit for his role in getting the vaccine out sooner and instead claims that the former president resisted getting the vaccine to the masses. The truth of the matter is Trump was instrumental in fighting COVID-19 and getting the vaccine out. Beginning of 2020, Trump ordered flights coming from China not to enter the United States, what did the Trump haters do? Called him a racist. Never mind the fact that Fauci said that Trump’s actions saved lives. Does anyone even remember Fauci standing with Trump and giving COVID-19 briefings to the nation? Trump’s Operation Warp speed was lauded by experts as being successful in getting the vaccine out sooner, yet woke leftists gnash their teeth at this.
Tuck claims that Trump never said a word about those that died from Covid while president—fact is he did. Tuck won’t say anything about the massive nursing home deaths from the negligence of Democrat governors Andrew Cuomo (NY) and Gretchen Whitmer (MI). Neither will he say anything about the masses of untested and unvaccinated illegals crossing our southern border.
As a vaccinated conservative, I support the choice that Americans have (so far) to vaccinate or not to vaccinate. I made an educated choice after months of digging and research. Trump supported choice, not forced mandates like what the woke leftists want. What should be done is facts should be presented, good and bad, and let Americans weigh their options and make a decision. Let us not be like other countries that are forcing their citizens to vaccinate or, even worse, Australia, where their military is on the streets enforcing lockdowns. This is not who we are.
Jerry Avalos
Valley Springs