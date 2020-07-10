During this time of sheltering in place, many of us are spending more time at home than ever before. Many of my friends and clients have a renewed interest in and energy for home improvements. Thus, it’s a good time to ask ourselves what material objects we really need and want to make us happy. And as a home decorator and stager, I would like to give you some things to consider to improve your living spaces.
Most of us have a combination of furnishings and accessories that we inherited, items we bought a long time ago, collectibles that were gifts, and hopefully several objects we simply adore. In most homes, all these things are combined in a room with no particular rhyme or reason, and after a while the owner no longer sees them objectively. In fact, we get so used to things being the way they are, it makes it difficult to see them at all!
Generally, there is a room in every home that is less than ideal. Living areas are often the main focus because they are the most heavily utilized. Bedrooms are a personal space, and should be relaxing, as well as reflect the people sleeping there. As our families evolve through the years, the needs of our home change too, but we don’t often take full advantage of the various possibilities one house has to offer. A home office (or two) may be a waste of space after retirement, and four bedrooms may be unnecessary for empty nesters, for example.
When just one room is the focus of change, other rooms of the house are often affected. Coffee tables may be swapped out, the dining room sideboard can be used as a dresser, or the mirror over the mantle repositioned in a bedroom. Side tables might be used next to chairs, sofas or beds, and lamps and lampshades are often interchanged. Pillows from the bed may look better on the couch, and the art in the hall may be needed to add color over the mantle, instead.
Accessories are often seen with a fresh, new perspective when placed elsewhere in the home. A china cabinet generally looks best filled with colorful china, ceramics and other pieces, and your crystal may look lovely against a darker background, such as a painted wall or in front of a deep-toned platter or painting. Small figurines and items like candles and photos can be distributed throughout a shelving area, and when combined with items of a similar color or style, they will complement each other, and be more easily seen and appreciated.
I have never experienced a house with nothing to work with, and a home always has a style of its own, unlike any other. There is always potential for improving a space, and yet it is very common that the home has more furnishings, art and especially accessories than it needs. Thoughtful consideration and generous editing can open up your spaces for fresh possibilities.
We are a society of consumers, and the built-in obsolescence of technology will undoubtedly add to this problem. We can each attempt to use what we have, share what we don’t, and try to keep things as simple, functional and beautiful as possible.
Take advantage of this slower time, imagine other possibilities, and explore the possibilities in your life!