Editor
Fellow citizens of Calaveras County,
Getting to the point: Trump is now sabotaging the United States mail. You know how, I know how. You know why, I know why.
A question: is this Nazi Germany? Are we the citizens of this country going to allow this wannabe dictator to admittedly and actively undermine our ability to vote? If he gets away with this, he will be emboldened; and who knows what will be next?
Do you have a check late arriving? Prescription meds late arriving via the mail? Late fees because you didn’t pay your bill on time (because of mail delays)? Slow package deliveries?
Blame it all on Trump and his new postmaster, who is getting rid of postal officials at an alarming rate, eliminating mail sorting machines, and literally removing mail boxes from their stations in cities throughout America.
All you have to do is pay attention and see what is going on. And as opposed to one person’s response to me on this subject, this has absolutely nothing to do with the democratic nominee for president in the upcoming election. This is all about abuse of power by this person in the Oval Office. Again, are we in Nazi Germany?
Call, write, email any governmental official you can and voice your displeasure. This move should be turning off all Americans, Trump backers included.
Michael F. Falvey,
Mokelumne Hill