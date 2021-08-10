Tom Bodett once wrote, “John Muir, the famous naturalist, wrote that you should never go to Alaska as a young man because you’ll never be satisfied with any other place as long as you live. And there’s a lot of truth to that.”
I might add that’s true of middle-aged men as well. At least this one.
A couple months back I had an opportunity arise. It was for a job similar to the one I held at the Enterprise. The difference being that it was a smaller paper for a smaller readership. On an island. In Alaska.
I was intrigued.
The publisher of said paper spoke with me a couple of times via email and phone, and we met up in the Bay Area when he came down on business. We decided to move forward, and I took a visit to the little island in southeast Alaska.
It took three different planes and four stops to get there. All told, I was there less than two days before returning, but my mind was made up before I even got back on the airplane.
Except for a few short times living in Seattle, California has always been my home. I was born and raised here, and the Central Valley and Mother Lode will always be in my blood. Although my immediate family is scattered throughout the western United States, I still have a connection to this part of California.
The decision to uproot the life I’ve built here and make a trek up to what most have described as “remote,” was quick, but it wasn’t easy. I will bid farewell to many great friends and the town I’ve called home for more than 20 years. I’ve built such a life in Lodi that I can’t go anywhere without running into someone I know.
Saying goodbye to my second home, the Enterprise and all of Calaveras County, is equally hard. The past three years have been some of the best I’ve spent at any publication. That has a lot to do with the staff and the readers of this award-winning publication.
When I began my journey as an editor, a mentor of mine in my early journalism days reached out. He congratulated me and let me know that I would be lauded and hated at the same time. And there’s a lot of truth to that.
Along with the awards we’ve won, I’ve had readers tell me that they’re quite pleased with the mix of stories and the layout of the paper. “It’s looking really good” is a sentiment I’ve heard quite a few times during the past three years.
There are also those who have been quite displeased. I’ve been called inept and biased.
We’ve gained subscribers and lost subscribers because of the important journalistic work we do at the Enterprise.
And that’s not going to change.
By the time this column is read, I’ll have moved on, preparing for my move. But I’ve handed over the editor’s desk to someone I feel is the best, most logical choice, which makes it easier for me to go, knowing the Enterprise is in good hands.
Most readers will know Dakota Morlan as one of the reporters who has written compelling pieces and appeared in a few online video reports. Now she will be taking the reins of the editorship, navigating the paper through a sea of content.
I have no doubt that the paper will thrive with Dakota at the helm. She has proven herself to be a strong journalist with sound judgement. It’s been an honor to work with her and watch her grow in her life and career.
I’ve also had the honor to work with many others at the Enterprise, which made my life richer and my job easier because of their creativity and dedication. I can’t say enough about the expertise and diversity of skill that Guy Dossi brings to his sports stories every week. He is also adept at capturing stories of the non-sport variety. His photos are always top-notch, and his writing is always engaging no matter the topic.
Along with reporter Noah Berner, who started with us as a historical columnist, I’ve had the fortune to work with other young, talented writers like Davis Harper. They always brought their A Game to the pages each week.
I’ll be forever grateful to production artist Nhu Bergstrom for her quickly learned skills that have turned her into one of the best layout artists I’ve ever worked with.
And I’m especially grateful for the administrative team of Corissa Davidson and Ralph Alldredge for their guidance and combined efforts to keep the Enterprise going throughout some really challenging times.
More than anything, I’m thankful for you, reader, for keeping us on track and giving us the privilege of reporting on the important, fun, crucial, heartbreaking and everyday stories that matter to us all.
Take care.