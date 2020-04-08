Editor
This letter is regarding Calaveras Enterprise Publisher Ralph Alldredge’s editorial in the April 2 edition. He notes all community newspapers (most likely all newspapers big and small) have been negatively affected by declining advertising revenue and loss of subscribers due to the success of internet giants. It certainly is a plus to access worldwide news so easily on the internet, but our local Calaveras County “happenings” should be of great interest to us also. Newspapers in our adjoining counties naturally focus primarily on events in Amador and Tuolumne counties. Due to lost jobs and other factors, these are difficult times for a great many local residents. Nevertheless, many of us are doing okay financially; those who are should consider, not only shopping locally but also subscribing to and donating to our local newspaper, the Calaveras Enterprise. (PO Box 1197, San Andreas, CA 95249)
My only reward, should my letter be published, is to assist in my small way, the future of our businesses and that of the Calaveras Enterprise.
Ted Shannon,
Mokelumne Hill