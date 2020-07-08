Editor
They should rename July 4th and call it Interdependence Day because too many people think they can do whatever they want on Independence Day with little regard for the health of their families and fellow citizens.
On this July 4th, a group of flag waving “patriots” marched down Main St. in Murphys, with not a face mask in sight.
Those of us who served in the military during wartime did not do so to give people the right to flaunt laws and rules designed to slow the spread of a deadly virus.
There are signs posted throughout the town extolling people to “Keep Murphys Open” by following simple rules like wearing a mask and practicing distancing. Most merchants are requiring shoppers to abide by these rules because they care about their customers and staff.
The sheriff has made it clear that he will not enforce the governor’s mandate. Fie on Rick DiBasilio.
Murphys is a special place because of the number of people who care about each other and our thousands of visitors. It is a shame that this attitude is not more contagious.
Sgt. Robert G. Reagan,
U.S. Army, ret.,
Murphys