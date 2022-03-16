Regret is the past tormenting the present. Blessings are the present reminding us how fortunate we are and may be in the future. Blessings and regrets tie us to our history and our future. We can learn from both to help chart our journey, but only if we face them honestly, appreciative of the wisdom they avail us.
These are perhaps the most crucial and crucifying days in our lives. We’ll need all the wisdom we can conjure to protect our grandchildren from our regrettable mistakes. We’ll need all our appreciation to recognize the blessings we enjoy.
Our country is not secure in its vulnerable democracy. We’ll certainly regret that we allowed voting suppression to become a weapon against our political enemies. Once, we were blessed to live in an America where politicians compromised for the good of the nation. If those days are over, the whole world will regret our downfall into authoritarianism. We could be the great hope for the democratization of the globe. Instead, we may lead the world into decades, centuries, even an eternity of autocracy.
Calaveras County used to be a haven for parents wanting to raise their children in a land of peace and civility. When Apollo 11 landed on the moon, only 13,000 people lived here. Today there are over 45,000 clogging our roads and populating our precarious forests. Economically, we’re blessed with growth and jobs. Socially, we now have trouble making left turns into the rush of oncoming traffic. Progress can be both a blessing and a regret.
We used to be able to have civil conversations about politics here. Now this topic is often taboo, off many tables in so many settings when we don’t know where our friends and neighbors may stand. With the onset of Covid, vaccinations and masks became hot-button issues we couldn’t discuss. I wonder how many people regretted not getting the jab while dying in a crowded intensive care unit or watching their friends and relatives die with empty bottles of ivermectin on their nightstands. An equal number felt blessed that science had provided them with a means of protection and the government with availability. Others were fated to regret their strong partisan ideology as their family members struggled to breathe.
Someday we may regret that we didn’t support the newspaper you’re now reading. On average, 100 local newspapers have shut down their presses every year for the last two decades. We’ve turned away from local news and politics to embrace more sensational national and international intrigues, right at a time when what’s happening in our own backyard has become more and more relevant to our personal future. At the same time, we’ve become headline readers; too busy, and ill-equipped to take a deep dive into stories about what really affects our lives. The Enterprise is a blessing and will be so unless it’s no longer available.
Many of us regret ignoring the scientists who first alerted us to the threat of global warming. I was 9 years old when those first warnings began to emerge. Now I’m in my 70s. We wouldn’t be where we are if we’d heeded that clarion call when it first sounded. Paul Erlich published “The Population Bomb” warning us of the disastrous effects unfettered population growth would have on our planet. That coupled with the astonishing growth in capitalist economies may be our demise.
That bombshell publication didn’t presage the bomb shelling of Ukraine by a madman in the Kremlin; but now, on top of the threats to our democracy, the ravages of a global pandemic and our climactic predicament, we must confront a ground war in Europe as a nuclear-armed nation unilaterally invades a sovereign neighbor—not because it needs to but because it can. We’re forced to stand by while our democracy is destroyed from within, our planet is ravaged by twin calamities, pandemic and climate change, and a conflict that could lead to World War III burns on the fringe of Europe. Ten years from now, what regrets might we espouse for our inactions?
Along with our regrets is the blessing of activism. It’s time to convince or coerce corporations around the world to protect our future from catastrophic climate change by helping reduce our carbon footprint. We can do that one shaming, one boycott at a time. With the will to save our world from nuclear devastation, we can pummel and punish Russia’s president back to reason. Give him cause to relent, dignify his withdrawal, and save him from historical regret. Protecting the future of our democracy is more problematic. Ukraine’s democracy is being humbled by force; ours is being destroyed from within. Voting out the desecrators of our democracy is difficult when the virus they’ve unleashed attacks the very means we have to stop them. Getting out the vote is difficult when legislation is meant to keep us from getting out the vote.
Our greatest blessing is the American will to save our planet and its people from nuclear devastation, environmental destruction, and the authoritarian demolition of democracies around the world. Including ours. There’s still time to act so that our grandchildren don’t regret being born into catastrophe, but instead see life as a blessing.
Jim Pesout is a retired high school teacher who lives in Mountain Ranch. You can reach him at jpesout@gmail.com.