Our democracy has been in danger many times before. At the very beginning, followers of John Adam’s Federalists and Thomas Jefferson’s Republicans regarded each other as traitors. One side accusing the other of loyalty to France and the other of restoring the British monarchy. Partisan conflict was so great that it looked like the experiment in self-governing would fail. Eventually, over many decades, opposing parties realized that a rival is not necessarily a traitor.
And then our democracy did break down during the Civil War. Partisanship over slavery and cessation turned brother against brother. Everyone knows what a bloody affair that was. We lost more men in the Civil War than in all the other wars combined. During that time, the United States had a population of 31 million. If that war happened today, over 6 million people would die.
In times of crisis, civil liberties die. Lincoln suspended Habeas Corpus, which means people could be arrested and jailed without a trial. Roosevelt tried to pack the Supreme Court to get his way and was elected for four terms breaking an unwritten custom of retiring after two terms. Nixon tested us, but when confronted by bipartisan opposition, he resigned.
Norms are again being broken and it is all because of extreme partisanship. This battle has been going on for decades. It didn’t just start a few years ago.
Partisanship took a hard turn in 1964 with the passage of the Civil Rights Act. The uneasy peace between Democrats and Republicans split in two. With Nixon’s racist “Southern Strategy,” white, conservative Southern Democrats starting drifting to the Republican side culminating in an almost complete takeover of the South. Both parties moved more to the left and right.
In the early ’90s, Newt Gingrich rose to power.
“You’re fighting a war. It is a war for power,” Gingrich told his supporters. “This party does not need another generation of cautious, prudent, careful, bland, irrelevant quasi-leaders.”
Gingrich wanted a slugfest. Compromise was a dirty word. Shut the government down. Who cares? Impeach Clinton for lying about an affair. This from a serial adulterer himself.
Then Karl Rove took up the mantel. Mobilize your own base and forget bipartisan cooperation. Filibustering by the Democrat Senate hit all-time highs as cooperation broke down. Both sides were more concerned over winning and anyone willing to compromise was shown the door by voters. Republicans veered sharply right and Democrats swerved left. Not only Congress but voters became more polarized as the media and leaders accused each other of being “un-American” and each side comparing the other side to Nazi Germany.
Then Obama gets elected and people hope things will change. But he is called a Muslim, a socialist, not a “real American” who wasn’t even born here. The other side questions his very right to be president. The “birther” movement accuses him of being born in Kenya. Even though we are in the “Great Recession,” Republicans try to obstruct everything he does. Obama responds by ramping up his executive orders and is called a dictator. Then Mitch McConnel refuses to give Obama a right to pick a Supreme Court nominee even though there are 10 months left in his term. The war is on. And it has gotten worse since then.
Neither side can agree or even compromise on abortions, health care, the homeless, voting, gun control, religion, race relations, illegal immigration, climate change, the press, taxes and spending, or LGBTQ issues. Even science and facts are questioned. What is truth anymore? Nobody can agree.
Democracy dies when there is no compromise – when everyone is polarized. It has happened before around the world. It has happened here. It is worse than just “nothing is getting done.” Democracy can collapse. Fascists and dictators or “strong leaders” fill the gap. The Russians and others don’t care who is in charge. They want chaos and dissent. They want us to fight each other because they know that is when democracy dies and we are weak. We are the great experiment in democracy. Others look to the “United” States of America to be their example. What are they thinking now?
And God doesn’t care who is in charge. No one is going to “save” us from ourselves. Remember? We have free will. God cares more for the earth and its creatures. God cares about the sick, the poor, the elderly, the disabled, the hungry, the children – at least that was the example that Jesus gave us. We are supposed to love each other, even love our enemies.
Democracy has always been rough and tumble. It’s messy. It’s not easy. You want to save this country and its democracy? Look for people who will unite not divide. Look for people who can work with the other side. Look for someone who can compromise to get things done. Look for someone who won’t demonize the other side about everything. Those people aren’t weak. They are incredibly strong to stand up against criticism from their own side. Let’s be the “United” States again.
