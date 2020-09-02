Editor
I wonder, do those who object to wearing a mask also object to the law requiring wearing a seatbelt while driving? Or placing an infant in a child seat while driving? For that matter, what about getting behind the wheel while intoxicated?
I’m sure, if they thought about it, they could come up with other examples of laws and common-sense practices which protect everyone’s health and safety.
At our local bulletin board, someone posted a sign which made me chuckle: “Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It’s an IQ test.”
Ron Morrison,
Mountain Ranch