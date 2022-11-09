It was just over a year ago this week that a legal notice in the local papers caused me to look skyward in search of answers to the exponentially increasing issues faced by Spaceship Earth. PG&E’s notice stated that their ongoing “weather modification program… dispersing silver iodide aerosol into the clouds” had started in 1953 and would continue through May 31, 2026. The fact that aerosols could be deliberately dispersed into the atmosphere seemed like something out of a science fiction novel even as it brought me back 33 years. In 1989, the Montreal Protocol had placed an international ban on consumer aerosol products, and my experience in the Loma Prieta earthquake sparked a lifelong interest in earth sciences.
On October 16, 1989, I remember my grandfather laughing at my grandmother when she exclaimed “feels like earthquake weather today.” The next afternoon, my brother, mother and I traveled across the Bay Bridge to drop off our Peugeot 504 station wagon in South San Francisco. We arrived just before 5 p.m., and I stayed outside in the parking lot watching our guide dog for the blind in training, Pal.
Pal and I were looking up at the blue sky between the lines of metal buildings when we heard a burglar alarm far to the south of us. As the seconds ticked on, one alarm became many and they moved closer and closer.
Curious, I focused my gaze to the south trying to determine the cause of the alarms. Then the streetlights at the edge of my view began to bob as if they were ships’ masts on a tormented ocean. To make matters more interesting, the phenomenon was quickly approaching us. Within moments, the cars in the parking lot began to jump, some slamming into each other as they rose and fell, propelled by a 2-foot-tall wave that was propagating through the ground. I watched as the lower part of the metal building was crumpled by the wave and then it knocked me over.
I jumped to my feet just as my mother, brother and the mechanic rushed out of the building. We all stood there looking northward in awe as the same wave I had witnessed coming from the south sailed northward through the sandy fill of South San Francisco.
We took the long way around the bay that afternoon, back to my grandparents’ home in Fremont, where broken dishes met us on the kitchen floor, and the tales of a collapsed Bay Bridge and Nimitz freeway filled the radio waves.
Eleven years later, I received a BS in earth science from the University of California, Santa Cruz. In that time, I had learned that my grandmother was not wrong about weather being a contributing factor to major earthquakes. Except that it is the sun’s weather that allows earthquakes to happen. It turns out that 1989 had witnessed some of the largest solar storms in recorded history, resulting in fantastic aurora borealis events, as well as a complete power grid failure in Quebec, Canada.
In fact, almost all major earthquakes happen during the reduction in high-speed solar wind streams after a major solar storm. These solar winds impact the Earth’s ionosphere in ways that influence the aurora borealis as well as terrestrial weather.
Nineteen years ago this week, I again bore witness to the visual impacts of solar weather on Earth when, around midnight, the red glow of the aurora descended at least as far south as my location in the Yosemite valley. At the time, I wouldn’t have believed that humans could stimulate the ionosphere enough to create an aurora or an earthquake, but the research I’ve done since reading PG&E’s legal notice tells a different story. In regards to ionospheric research, in 2013, the Smithsonian reported that, “This isn’t the first time the HAARP team has made an artificial aurora, but the new developments suggest they are gaining more control over the process.” (HAARP is an ionospheric heater in Gakona, AK)
Dr. Rosalie Bertell, the late United Nations observer, as well as other scientists have linked earthquakes that are not related to solar winds to disturbances of the ionosphere caused by the 528 disclosed atmospheric bomb “tests,” the 1963 launch of 350 million copper needles into ionospheric orbit and the experimental research of ionospheric heaters such as HAARP in Alaska. (See works by: Dr. Rosalie Bertell, Dr. Nick Begich, Leigh Richmond Donahue.)
Circling back to PG&E’s “weather modification program,” a simple Google search reveals that silver iodide is a patented fire accelerant and potent bactericide. Can we afford to continue to spray ozone-depleting, fire-accelerating aerosols into the clouds? Can we be sure that natural disasters such as earthquakes and droughts are really natural, given the thousands of ionospheric modification patents being experimented with by military and civilian scientists?
Ideas that were once science-fiction are now well within the realm of scientific and military research. But does anyone really know what the consequences of playing with Spaceship Earth’s ionospheric shield really are? Only the future will tell. The future starts now!