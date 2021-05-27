Editor
During the last few weeks, the Enterprise “op-ed” page seems dominated by the local liberals who enjoy frolicking through the recent crop of rumor and innuendo, describing various acts or thoughts attributed to Republicans. Conservatives are said to be looking for bamboo in Arizona ballots, rigging elections in Georgia, declaring the pandemic a hoax, and generally creating civil devastation among the citizenry.
Let us, for the moment, focus on that which the Democrats (the WOKE folks), have accomplished lately with their brand-new president. They’ve turned the southern border of the U.S into some sort of colossal flophouse for illegal aliens, said now to number in the millions and costing the taxpayer over $60 million per week to feed, shelter and hide. They have managed to vilify, condemn and potentially defund the police forces of the entire country. They have contaminated several cherished American institutions with the most pathetic strain of politics; Dr. Seuss, Major League Baseball and recently “American Idol,” to name but a few.
They have rendered the term “racism” nearly useless by the application of pure tokenism to the problem as opposed to sponsoring some objective solution. Tearing down statues and flaming rhetoric won’t keep Black kids in school.
They now suggest, as an answer to our problems, a nearly $3 trillion “infrastructure rebuild.” The bill for this is supposedly going to the rich people in the form of additional taxes. I would remind all Americans that these “rich people” make garments, groceries and gasoline, and market these items along with countless other necessities to the rest of us.
And they say that Republicans are out of step.
Dennis Grady,
San Andreas