By now, we have packed away the tree, paper, cards and cookie tins of the holiday season and our place is looking a little bare. We are tentatively expecting that the new year may be less traumatic than the last, and that our lives may become more recognizable in the coming months.
Meanwhile, however, we are still experiencing a pandemic, and spending more time at home than ever before.
The New Year is normally an opportunity to approach things a little differently, whether it’s in your daily schedule, future plans, or the way you live in your home. Living in quarantine has already changed our lives, quite unexpectedly. Most of us are using our homes in vastly different ways than we were before; grown kids may be back, more meals are cooked, less social entertaining is done, more media is used in the home, for example. Take a minute to ask what you could do to make your home life better for you during this time, (as, through it all, the one thing that is constant is change.)
Your surroundings are important. Regarding our interiors, winter is the perfect time to live with less; to reflect nature’s simple, barren, sparse landscape. Clear surfaces, warm wood tones and cool glass can be paired with natural objects, metallic materials and knobby textures to create a seasonally reflective interior. Imagine: a tall crystal vase filled with natural or silver-painted pine cones; a mixture of bare and lighted branches in a beautiful container; a tabletop lined with fresh greens, curvy sticks and tea lights; your mother’s silver tea set prominently displayed on a side table; a copper vessel filled with berry branches; an assortment of candlesticks with white candles lined along the mantle; a thick throw folded over the arm of your favorite chair, or several stored into a nearby container; an assortment of toss pillows in various tones on the sofa; a luxurious robe hanging on a hook by the bathtub; and an extra fluffy blanket at the foot of the bed.
Make things cozy. Stock up on kindling and wood and stack some on the hearth, with pine cones, berries or greenery interspersed throughout. Fill a decorative apothecary jar with your favorite sea salts and place near the tub. Stack a collection of books next to your bed for winter perusing, with reading glasses or a magnifying glass on top for fun.
Replenish your stock of coffees, teas, hot chocolate, apple cider or fancy liqueur for fireside sipping. Revisit your cookbooks and experiment with soup, casserole and stew recipes, perfect for a winter meal or two.
Compile a list of TV shows or movies you may have missed the first time around and pay attention to new releases. Sign up for a virtual yoga or exercise class. Consider organizing a walking group to provide outdoor socializing, natural endorphins and basic exercise. Start a new hobby, just for fun.
In the spirit of being optimistic, create a bucket list for some getaways for the years ahead. Reach out to friends and family you haven’t spoken to and let them know you miss them. Send birthday cards or old-fashioned snail mail. Attend a Zoom meeting. Stay in touch with others.
Make your new year a better year!
Linda Lawrence is the owner of HouseCalls for Redesign.